EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,801 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,248,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,632,000 after purchasing an additional 119,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,423,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,122,000 after purchasing an additional 152,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 45.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,840,000 after buying an additional 617,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.1 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.09.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

