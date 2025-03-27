EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires 8,095 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 156.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,769,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after buying an additional 221,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,128,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,977,000 after purchasing an additional 383,635 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,623,000 after purchasing an additional 602,609 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 196.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,238,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,348,000 after purchasing an additional 820,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 105.4% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after buying an additional 590,000 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPCR. William Blair began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03 and a beta of -2.37. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

