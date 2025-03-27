Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Endesa Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Endesa stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Endesa has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $13.10.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

