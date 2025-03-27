Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Endesa Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Endesa stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. Endesa has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $13.10.
Endesa Company Profile
