Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Trading 23.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 23.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). Approximately 642,341,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 171,337,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Empyrean Energy Stock Up 6.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -174.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.16.
Empyrean Energy Company Profile
Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.
