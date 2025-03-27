Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) EVP Sells $46,405.37 in Stock

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 5,779 shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $46,405.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $449,904.84. This represents a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $11.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $155.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 819.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 3,139.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

