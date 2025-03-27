Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 5,334 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,405,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 105,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BSX opened at $102.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $107.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $370,792.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,302 shares of company stock worth $14,319,269. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.