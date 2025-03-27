Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.91. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 1,277 shares changing hands.

Ellomay Capital Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $204.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellomay Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Free Report) by 161.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ellomay Capital were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.