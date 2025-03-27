EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.38 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. EKF Diagnostics had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 9.37%.

EKF Diagnostics Trading Down 2.5 %

LON:EKF opened at GBX 21.45 ($0.28) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.85. EKF Diagnostics has a one year low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a one year high of GBX 33.80 ($0.44). The firm has a market cap of £95.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Get EKF Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity at EKF Diagnostics

In related news, insider Gavin T. Jones bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,162.48). 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

● Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

● Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.