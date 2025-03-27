Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Up 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $24.34. Approximately 335,906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 944,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWTX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EWTX

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $36,156.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,863 shares in the company, valued at $447,822.19. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $259,339.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,774.34. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,836 shares of company stock worth $3,723,245. 24.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,404,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 279,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 194,831 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 567,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.