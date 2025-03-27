Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Update

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays cut Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on EDNMY
Edenred Stock Up 2.4 %
Edenred Company Profile
Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Edenred
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.