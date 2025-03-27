Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Update

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays cut Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 26th.

Shares of Edenred stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 1,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948. Edenred has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

