Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 614.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE LW opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

