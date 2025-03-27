Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $6.17 Million Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,047 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of National Health Investors worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 781.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

NHI stock opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $85.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

