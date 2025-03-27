Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $40,489,794.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. The trade was a 28.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average is $116.44. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.93 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

