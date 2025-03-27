Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $13.15 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,560 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System makes up approximately 1.0% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Columbia Banking System worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,659,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,544 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,593,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,001.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 962,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,126,000 after acquiring an additional 874,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,476,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 56.69%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 4,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $116,461.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,545.31. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

