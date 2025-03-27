Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 28.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.13. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $137.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

