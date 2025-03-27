Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,418 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

SU opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

View Our Latest Report on SU

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.