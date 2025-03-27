Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires 11,100 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $103,115,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,878 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 2,050.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 33.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 47.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 808,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Insider Activity at UGI

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, with a total value of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares in the company, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

