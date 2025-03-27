Eagle Health Investments LP Has $45.88 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Eagle Health Investments LP trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,361 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 43,993 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 11.2% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned 0.22% of Illumina worth $45,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,625,000 after acquiring an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $354,933,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,168,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,735,000 after buying an additional 625,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,260,137 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $164,334,000 after buying an additional 54,319 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Shares of ILMN opened at $82.83 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

