Eagle Health Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eagle Health Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $509.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $559.82 and its 200 day moving average is $532.42. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.