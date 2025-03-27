E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 17,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,200,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

E2open Parent Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $762.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. Equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,878,000 after buying an additional 408,779 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in E2open Parent by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,725,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after buying an additional 1,994,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,914,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 505,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in E2open Parent by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 233,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in E2open Parent by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 759,398 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

