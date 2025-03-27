E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $14.48. E.On shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 62,106 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get E.On alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on E.On

E.On Price Performance

About E.On

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.82.

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.