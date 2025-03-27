DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 198.58% and a negative return on equity of 300.62%.

DURECT Price Performance

Shares of DRRX remained flat at $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,861. DURECT has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $25.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DRRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

