Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.96 and last traded at C$18.87, with a volume of 67137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.44.
DPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Iliya Garkov sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.49, for a total transaction of C$221,880.00. Also, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total value of C$115,155.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $589,696. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
