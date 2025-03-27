Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 30298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Dundee Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 38.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

