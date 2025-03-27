Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Upgraded at Huber Research

Huber Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Shares of DNB opened at $8.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. Analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

