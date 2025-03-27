DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

DT Midstream Trading Down 2.2 %

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DTM opened at $98.29 on Monday. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,363,000 after acquiring an additional 359,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in DT Midstream by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,757,000 after purchasing an additional 202,447 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,831,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,569,000 after purchasing an additional 147,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 386,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2,783.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,199,000 after buying an additional 1,574,705 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

