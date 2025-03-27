Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $1.62. Dorel Industries shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Dorel Industries Stock Down 9.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.58). Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $326.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

