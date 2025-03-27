Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 190,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

D stock opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

