Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

