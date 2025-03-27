Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Short Interest Down 97.6% in March

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the February 28th total of 1,021,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of DHGAF stock remained flat at $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. Domain Holdings Australia has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

