Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Issues Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 39.39%.

Shares of DLPN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

