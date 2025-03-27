Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Issues Earnings Results

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 39.39%.
Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of DLPN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.04.
About Dolphin Entertainment
