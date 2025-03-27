Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.68.

Shares of DLTR traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,681,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $137.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

