Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Director Mona Ashiya Sells 5,738 Shares

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) Director Mona Ashiya sold 5,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $310,483.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,733.51. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mona Ashiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 21st, Mona Ashiya sold 10,011 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $540,594.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Mona Ashiya sold 39,656 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $2,142,217.12.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Mona Ashiya sold 83,182 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $4,529,259.90.

On Monday, March 10th, Mona Ashiya sold 202,146 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $10,974,506.34.

Shares of IRON opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRON. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 399.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 74,454 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,144,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 346,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

