Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.01. 65,307,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 111,058,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 10.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
