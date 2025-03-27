Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Up 4.4% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.01. 65,307,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 111,058,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 10.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.