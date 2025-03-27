Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and traded as high as $59.75. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $58.08, with a volume of 401,114 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $341.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

