Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and traded as high as $59.75. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $58.08, with a volume of 401,114 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $341.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.
