Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.56, but opened at $58.99. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 492,482 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $592.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1476 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 37,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 104,162 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.