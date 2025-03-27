Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.56, but opened at $58.99. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 492,482 shares traded.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a market cap of $592.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.95.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1476 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
