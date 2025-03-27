Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.37. Digital China shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

Digital China Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

About Digital China

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.

