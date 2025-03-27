Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.42, but opened at $100.10. Diginex shares last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 12,763 shares.

Diginex Stock Up 10.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76.

About Diginex

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

