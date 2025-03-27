Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Short Interest Down 82.5% in March

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the February 28th total of 159,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 291,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Deutsche Post Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DHLGY traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $43.31. 180,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $24.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

