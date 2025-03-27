Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Up 15.5 %

OTCMKTS DSNY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,535. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

