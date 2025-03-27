Desjardins Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$13.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.54.

AGF.B traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, hitting C$10.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,454. The stock has a market capitalization of C$650.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.47. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$7.37 and a 12-month high of C$11.95.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$244,127.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 89,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

