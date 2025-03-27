DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Up 842.9% in March

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 842.9% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DENSO Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNZOY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,502. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.04. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). DENSO had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENSO will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

