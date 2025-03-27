Delta Asset Management LLC TN Sells 1,665 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.0% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 103,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $154.29. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

