Delta Asset Management LLC TN Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 1.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in RTX were worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $134.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $96.33 and a 1-year high of $136.17. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $2,100,981.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

