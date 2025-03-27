Delta Asset Management LLC TN Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 760,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,411,000 after buying an additional 566,992 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,962,000 after acquiring an additional 337,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,778,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 884,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,341,000 after purchasing an additional 142,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 214,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 129,805 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $70.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $73.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

