Delta Asset Management LLC TN Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 342,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 238,913 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,813,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,906,000 after buying an additional 1,238,200 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 511.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

