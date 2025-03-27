Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $93.60 and last traded at $94.40. Approximately 1,605,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,019,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.24.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 325,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $40,489,794.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,943,009.64. This trade represents a 28.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This trade represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 824,937 shares of company stock worth $100,327,453. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

