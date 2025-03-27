Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $20.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Delek US from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Insider Activity at Delek US

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

In other Delek US news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. The trade was a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 279.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,416 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter worth $1,782,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 47.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after buying an additional 548,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Trading Up 0.6 %

DK opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.14. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Delek US’s payout ratio is -11.54%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

