Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$59.71 and last traded at C$59.84. Approximately 196,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 172,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFY. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DFY
Definity Financial Stock Performance
About Definity Financial
Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Definity Financial
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.