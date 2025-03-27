Defense Stocks To Watch Today – March 26th

Boeing, Citigroup, and Celestica are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that produce, maintain, or support products and services related to national security, such as military equipment, aerospace technology, and cybersecurity solutions. These stocks tend to be influenced by government defense spending and geopolitical events, often making them attractive to investors seeking stability during economic uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,248,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,613,021. Boeing has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.90. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of C traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.01. 3,796,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,260,142. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

CLS traded down $7.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.08. 2,707,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,267. Celestica has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Featured Stories